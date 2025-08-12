Ajanta Pharma's stock rises 2% on impressive Q1, FY25 results

Ajanta's revenue and net profit for Q1 and FY25

For April-June 2025, Ajanta pulled in ₹1,302.65 crore in revenue (up from ₹1,144.92 crore last year) and net profit hit ₹255.34 crore (versus ₹245.77 crore).

The company also reported a healthy annual growth: revenue reached ₹4,648 crore and net profit rose to ₹920 crore for FY25.

With zero debt, a strong EPS of ₹73.56, return on equity at over 24%—Ajanta's future looks bright to many investors right now.