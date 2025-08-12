Next Article
Ajanta Pharma's stock rises 2% on impressive Q1, FY25 results
Ajanta Pharma's stock rose over 2% on Tuesday, landing it among the top performers on the Nifty Midcap 150.
The boost came after the company posted impressive numbers for Q1 FY25 and the full year ending March 2025, signaling solid investor confidence.
Revenue was up more than 13% and net profit climbed about 4% compared to last year.
Ajanta's revenue and net profit for Q1 and FY25
For April-June 2025, Ajanta pulled in ₹1,302.65 crore in revenue (up from ₹1,144.92 crore last year) and net profit hit ₹255.34 crore (versus ₹245.77 crore).
The company also reported a healthy annual growth: revenue reached ₹4,648 crore and net profit rose to ₹920 crore for FY25.
With zero debt, a strong EPS of ₹73.56, return on equity at over 24%—Ajanta's future looks bright to many investors right now.