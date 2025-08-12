Next Article
Abbott India reports 11.6% jump in net profit
Abbott India kicked off this financial year with an 11.6% jump in net profit, reaching ₹366 crore for April-June 2025.
Revenue matched that growth, climbing to ₹1,738.4 crore from last year's ₹1,557.6 crore.
Investors seemed happy—shares were up 1.81% on Tuesday morning.
Darshan Gada to join board on August 18
The company's operating earnings (EBITDA) also rose by 14%, and margins nudged up to 25.6%.
Looking ahead, Abbott India is bringing Darshan Gada on board as an Additional (Non-Executive) Director from August 18 (pending approval), and recently teamed up with MSD Pharmaceuticals to expand its diabetes drug offerings in India.