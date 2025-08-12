IHCL aims to double its hotel count by 2030
Indian Hotels Company Limited (IHCL) is on a major growth spree, aiming to jump from 350 to over 700 hotels by 2030.
Their big focus? Expanding the Ginger brand and having more than 500 operational hotels, especially in India's mid-market segment.
They're targeting a solid double-digit growth every year and hoping for a 20% return on capital.
Recent boosts to IHCL's portfolio
IHCL just boosted its portfolio to 550 hotels after picking up majority stakes in ANK Hotels and Pride Hospitality, plus teaming up with Brij Hospitality.
Over the next year and a half, many of these new spots will get the Ginger makeover—most popping up in tier-two and tier-three cities where demand is rising.
Plans for continued growth and investment
IHCL plans to invest ₹5,000-6,000 crore each year for the next five years—covering everything from renovations to splashy new projects like a luxury Mumbai hotel and island resorts in Lakshadweep.
With their market value soaring by 21% this past year, IHCL looks set to keep leading India's hospitality scene.