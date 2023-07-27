#NewsBytesExplainer: Who is Pinkydoll; live streamer dominating TikTok's NPC trend

Entertainment

#NewsBytesExplainer: Who is Pinkydoll; live streamer dominating TikTok's NPC trend

Written by Tanvi Gupta July 27, 2023 | 10:20 am 3 min read

Known everything about Pinkydoll, the live streamer blowing up as the face of NPC trend on TikTok

Captivating the online world, a Montreal woman, with username Pinkydoll, has become a viral sensation on TikTok with her antics. Blowing up as the face of the "NPC trend"—Pinkydoll performs unusual repetitive actions requested by fans and earns a handsome amount in return. Curious minds may wonder what NPC truly stands for and how Pinkydoll has risen to fame with this trend! Let's decode.

NPC TikTok livestream explained

Originally, NPC stood for Non-Playable Character, referring to characters that are part of the video games but essentially not controlled by the players. However, on TikTok, the term has taken on a slightly different meaning. On the video-hosting service, when someone calls another persona an NPC in real life, they are suggesting that the person basically doesn't think for themselves/decide for themselves.

Who is Pinkydoll?

Fedha Sinon aka Pinkydoll, is a 27-year-old woman, residing in Montreal. With her TikTok account named Pinkydollreal—she has amassed over seven lakh followers. While she is known for her adult content creations, Sinon has started embracing the NPC trend on TikTok. During her live streams, Sinon's fans send her virtual gifts in the form of stickers, which prompt her to respond with specific actions.

What made Pinkydoll so popular?

Pinkydoll gained unexpected popularity when a user—out-of-context—posted recordings of her performances on Twitter. What followed was truly surprising! Her newfound fame led to features in media outlets like The New York Times and Rolling Stone. Her signature phrase, "Ice cream so good," became a part of a popular meme featuring Joe Biden. Music producer Timbaland also featured Sinon in some of his TikTok videos.

How do NPC streamers like Pinkydoll make money?

Your mind will be blown by the revenue model of streamers like Pinkydoll! Every time a viewer purchases one of the stickers as a gift for a live streamer like Sinon, the performer makes money. Apparently, these virtual stickers come in various price ranges, from a few cents to hundreds of dollars. Sinon's signature ice cream phrase, for example, costs less than two cents.

Does Sinon earn a lot of money?

In her interview with The New York Times, Sinon revealed that she can earn up to $3,000 per live stream. Additionally, she is also active on other platforms and disclosed that she makes around $7,000 a day from her diverse endeavors. "I was just being cute," she admittedly said to NYT, recalling someone once called her an NPC, and the gifts started pouring!

Look at this video where Elon Musk called Pinkydoll 'cool'

Share this timeline