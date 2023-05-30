Entertainment

Lee Seung-gi deletes all Instagram posts; agency releases statement

Written by Aikantik Bag May 30, 2023, 04:41 pm 1 min read

K-pop and K-drama stans are very much devoted to their artists and they follow each and every minute update about them. Recently, actor Lee Seung-gi deleted all his Instagram posts, including his profile photo, leading to speculations of hacking among fans. The pop singer's agency Human Made released a statement regarding the same and cleared the air for the fans and followers.

Agency's statement and Lee's previous social media activities

The agency stated, "It is true that Lee Seung-gi had deleted all of the [Instagram] posts himself. He was not hacked and nothing has happened to him, it was just done for a renewal." Lee has been quite active on Instagram. In April, he released a two-part statement addressing his feud with former agency Hook Entertainment and his marriage with actor Lee Da-in.

