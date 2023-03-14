Delhi

You can't film Reels while traveling in Delhi Metro anymore

Written by Sneha Das Mar 14, 2023, 11:09 am 2 min read

People making Instagram Reels and dance videos inside coaches are a common sight in the Delhi Metro. While such videos are fun and add to the popularity of content creators, they can sometimes cause inconvenience and trouble to other passengers. Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) prohibited passengers from making videos inside metro coaches while traveling by sharing a tweet on Monday.

Be a passenger in Delhi Metro, not a nuisance: DMRC

"Travel, don't cause trouble," Delhi Metro wrote in a tweet. It shared a graphic that read, "Be a passenger in Delhi Metro, not a nuisance." "Filming reels, dance videos, or any other such activities that may cause inconvenience to the passengers is strictly prohibited inside the Delhi Metro," it stated. Delhi Metro had previously warned passengers against making videos in the metro as well.

Prior permission will be needed for film shoots: DMRC

"We have used memes as part of our social media campaign to generate awareness regarding this issue. Organized shooting inside the metro is strictly prohibited, prior permission needs to be taken even for film shoots," Anuj Dayal, DMRC's principal executive director told Hindustan Times. "If we grant permission, some amount is charged as a token of apology for inconvenience caused to commuters," he said.

Several internet users called it a good decision

"Even if it's spontaneous, there are messages, hoardings, and announcements discouraging such behavior," Dayal said. "The videos that go viral on social media might be fun to watch, but the faces of other passengers reveal their discomfort and shock at being included. That should not happen," he added. Several internet users stood by the public service message calling it a good decision.

Delhi Metro had earlier shared quirky memes

Earlier, Delhi Metro had used several quirky memes to issue a similar message. In February, DMRC took reference from the iconic Oscar-winning song Naatu Naatu from the film RRR and wrote, "Dance is fun but Delhi Metro mein Na-Naacho Naacho." Before that, DMRC shared a fun meme featuring Terence Lewis, Malaika Arora Khan, and Geeta Kapur reacting to reels as judges.