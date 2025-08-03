Why Basil Joseph hasn't directed a film since 'Minnal Murali'

Malayalam actor-director Basil Joseph, who shot to fame with Minnal Murali, recently opened up about why he hasn't helmed a film after the 2021 blockbuster. Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter India, he revealed that he was working on two projects, but they were halted due to reasons beyond his control. Here's what he said.

Project challenges Consumed a lot of my time and resources: Joseph Joseph expressed frustration over the halted projects, saying they consumed a lot of his time and resources. "It's not that I was slacking or distracted. These films took up so much of my time and effort with so many rewrites." "But when it does not materialize after getting close, it sort of gets to you. Films and ideas have a shelf life, and you need to make it within a certain timeframe."

Future plans My next film is a big project: Joseph Joseph revealed that his next film is a big project. "This movie demands a big budget, stellar star cast, and a lot of duration to make," he said. "If the film I wanted to make was small, I could have tried to do that along with acting. But because the film is ambitious, I need to give it my complete attention." He also shared that he has not committed to any new movie since October 2024.

Comeback hopes 'Want to get back to directing...' He added, "The frustration I feel today has come from the exhaustion of having acted in too many movies in too short a span." "I want to get back to directing as soon as I can. If it takes any longer, I'll forget to introduce myself as a filmmaker." Apart from Minnal Murali, Joseph has also directed Kunjiramayanam and Godha.