'Will do...₹100cr': Mohit Suri says Aditya Chopra predicted 'Saiyaara's success

Suri further elaborated on Chopra's confidence in Saiyaara, saying, "He saw something in the film that's very difficult for a director to see while making it every day." "And that's exactly what an experienced producer should do." The director also expressed his gratitude toward the audience for their support.

Director's respect

No fixed formula for success: Suri

Suri also spoke about his admiration for Chopra, revealing that he often revisits his work to reconnect with the basics of filmmaking. Suri said that he has learned a lot from Chopra over the years. The director also said that there's no fixed formula for creating a successful film. The movie stars Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda in the lead roles and has been a massive success due to its music and performances.