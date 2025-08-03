'Will do...₹100cr': Mohit Suri says Aditya Chopra predicted 'Saiyaara's success
What's the story
Director Mohit Suri's latest film, Saiyaara, has taken the box office by storm with worldwide collections exceeding ₹400 crore. In a recent interview on The Right Angle with Sonal Kalra, he revealed that producer Aditya Chopra was confident about the film's success even before its release. "He (Chopra) was the one who always said, no matter how much it opens with, it's going to do ₹100 crore," Suri recalled.
Producer's insight
'He saw something in the film...': Suri
Suri further elaborated on Chopra's confidence in Saiyaara, saying, "He saw something in the film that's very difficult for a director to see while making it every day." "And that's exactly what an experienced producer should do." The director also expressed his gratitude toward the audience for their support.
Director's respect
No fixed formula for success: Suri
Suri also spoke about his admiration for Chopra, revealing that he often revisits his work to reconnect with the basics of filmmaking. Suri said that he has learned a lot from Chopra over the years. The director also said that there's no fixed formula for creating a successful film. The movie stars Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda in the lead roles and has been a massive success due to its music and performances.