India's US crude oil imports jump 51% since Trump's re-election
What's the story
India's crude oil imports from the United States have surged by a whopping 51% since January 2025, following President Donald Trump's return to office. The increase marks a major shift in India's energy procurement strategy and is especially pronounced in the April-June quarter when oil imports rose by 114% year-on-year.
Financial impact
Financial value of imports more than doubles
The financial value of India's US crude oil imports has more than doubled, from $1.73 billion in Q1 2024-25 to $3.7 billion in the same period for 2025-26. This sharp increase underscores the growing economic significance of these imports in India's overall energy trade. The upward trend is expected to continue throughout summer months, with July 2025 seeing a further 23% increase over June's figures and projections for a 150% rise in FY 2025-26.
Trade expansion
Rise in LNG and LPG imports
The surge in trade isn't limited to crude oil, as India has also stepped up its imports of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) and liquefied natural gas (LNG) from the US. In FY 2024-25, LNG imports hit $2.46 billion—almost doubling from $1.41 billion last year. Talks for a long-term LNG contract worth billions are also underway between the two countries, further strengthening their energy ties.
Diplomatic resilience
India confident of strengthening ties with US
Despite global uncertainties, India's foreign ministry has expressed confidence in the strengthening of bilateral ties with the US. Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal stressed on the enduring partnership between New Delhi and Washington. He said, "India and the United States share a comprehensive global strategic partnership anchored in shared interests, democratic values, and robust people-to-people ties."