India's US crude oil imports jump 51% since Trump's re-election

India's crude oil imports from the United States have surged by a whopping 51% since January 2025, following President Donald Trump 's return to office. The increase marks a major shift in India's energy procurement strategy and is especially pronounced in the April-June quarter when oil imports rose by 114% year-on-year.

Financial impact Financial value of imports more than doubles The financial value of India's US crude oil imports has more than doubled, from $1.73 billion in Q1 2024-25 to $3.7 billion in the same period for 2025-26. This sharp increase underscores the growing economic significance of these imports in India's overall energy trade. The upward trend is expected to continue throughout summer months, with July 2025 seeing a further 23% increase over June's figures and projections for a 150% rise in FY 2025-26.

Trade expansion Rise in LNG and LPG imports The surge in trade isn't limited to crude oil, as India has also stepped up its imports of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) and liquefied natural gas (LNG) from the US. In FY 2024-25, LNG imports hit $2.46 billion—almost doubling from $1.41 billion last year. Talks for a long-term LNG contract worth billions are also underway between the two countries, further strengthening their energy ties.