Trump announces new US-Pakistan deal to develop 'massive' oil reserves 

United States President Donald Trump has announced a new trade deal with Pakistan. The agreement will see both nations collaborating on the development of Pakistan's vast oil reserves. In a post on Truth Social, Trump said they are in the process of selecting an oil company to lead this partnership. "Who knows, maybe they'll be selling oil to India someday!" he added.

Diplomatic discussions Deal after Rubio-Dar meeting The announcement comes after a meeting between US Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Pakistani Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar. Dar had said a trade deal was "very close" after the meeting. He added that their teams have been working on finalizing the deal in Washington. Officials in Washington, however, did not offer a timeline.

Trade tensions Deal with South Korea In his Truth Social post, Trump also revealed plans to meet South Korean officials over a deal to reduce their planned 25% tariff on US imports. "South Korea..[has] an offer to buy down those Tariffs," Trump said. "I will be interested in hearing what that offer is." Earlier this month, he had announced the tariffs on Japan and South Korea. If either country increases duties in retaliation, Trump has stated that the US will increase by an equal amount.