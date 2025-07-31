LOADING...
Home / News / World News / Trump announces new US-Pakistan deal to develop 'massive' oil reserves 
Summarize
Trump announces new US-Pakistan deal to develop 'massive' oil reserves 
Trump made the announcement on Truth Social

Trump announces new US-Pakistan deal to develop 'massive' oil reserves 

By Chanshimla Varah
Jul 31, 2025
09:50 am
What's the story

United States President Donald Trump has announced a new trade deal with Pakistan. The agreement will see both nations collaborating on the development of Pakistan's vast oil reserves. In a post on Truth Social, Trump said they are in the process of selecting an oil company to lead this partnership. "Who knows, maybe they'll be selling oil to India someday!" he added.

Diplomatic discussions

Deal after Rubio-Dar meeting

The announcement comes after a meeting between US Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Pakistani Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar. Dar had said a trade deal was "very close" after the meeting. He added that their teams have been working on finalizing the deal in Washington. Officials in Washington, however, did not offer a timeline.

Trade tensions

Deal with South Korea

In his Truth Social post, Trump also revealed plans to meet South Korean officials over a deal to reduce their planned 25% tariff on US imports. "South Korea..[has] an offer to buy down those Tariffs," Trump said. "I will be interested in hearing what that offer is." Earlier this month, he had announced the tariffs on Japan and South Korea. If either country increases duties in retaliation, Trump has stated that the US will increase by an equal amount.

Tariff announcement

Trump threatens tariffs on India

Trump also announced a 25% tariff on India, calling it a "penalty" for high tariffs and non-monetary trade barriers. He said despite being friends, the US and India have done little business "because their Tariffs are far too high...and they have the most strenuous and obnoxious non-monetary Trade Barriers of any Country." He also stated that New Delhi will suffer additional penalties as a result of its oil and military purchases from Russia amid the ongoing conflict in Ukraine.