US and Japan to jointly develop LNG project: Trump
Details of the project remain unclear

By Mudit Dube
Jul 23, 2025
04:45 pm
What's the story

US President Donald Trump announced a joint venture with Japan to develop a liquefied natural gas (LNG) project in Alaska. This announcement was made in the context of discussing a trade deal with Japan that includes reducing tariffs on goods such as auto parts to 15%. However, the specifics of the proposed project and its confirmation by Japanese officials remain unclear.

Project details

Trump announces venture while addressing lawmakers at the White House

Trump announced the venture while addressing lawmakers at the White House during discussions on his trade deal with Japan. "We concluded the one deal...and now we're going to conclude another one because they're forming a joint venture with us at, in Alaska, as you know, for the LNG," he said. However, it is unclear if Trump was referring to the proposed $44 billion Alaska LNG project that would involve a 1,300km pipeline transporting gas to a liquefaction plant for export.

Confirmation pending

Japanese officials' response

A Japanese government official overseeing resource development said he was unaware of such plans and his agency is working to confirm Trump's comments. Several companies, including Thailand's PTT and India's GAIL, have shown interest in purchasing LNG from the Alaska project. JERA and Tokyo Gas—Japan's two biggest LNG buyers—have also expressed interest in the project. However, they said they would need to assess specific conditions before moving forward.