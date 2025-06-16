What's the story

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group (SMFG) and SBI Holdings have announced a joint venture to provide wealth management services in Japan.

The two companies are targeting high-net-worth people with plans to manage assets worth ¥10 trillion ($69 billion) over the next five years.

The venture will be funded by SMFG and its group firms—Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corp and SMBC Nikko Securities Inc, along with SBI Holdings Inc and its main domestic brokerage, SBI Securities.