Attention! Update your Aadhaar online for free till June 2026
What's the story
The Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) has extended the deadline of its free online document update service for Aadhaar to June 14, 2026.
The initiative is aimed at helping the people keep their Aadhaar details accurate and up-to-date.
This move comes as many Aadhaar holders need to update their documents because of marriage, relocation, or other life events.
Service
Service available on myAadhaar portal
The UIDAI announced the extension on social media platform X, saying that this free service is meant to "benefit millions of Aadhaar Number Holders."
The authority is encouraging people to make use of this extra time to keep their documents updated and accurate.
The service can be accessed only via the myAadhaar online portal and is free of cost during this period.
List
What documents can be updated?
Aadhaar holders can use this service to update their Proof of Identity (PoI) and Proof of Address (PoA).
Documents like voter IDs, utility bills, ration cards, and passports can be uploaded as proof.
The documents should be in PDF, PNG, or JPEG format and must not exceed a size of 2MB.
Updating these details is necessary for availing several services from banking to education and healthcare.
Procedure
How to update documents?
To update your documents online through the myAadhaar portal, you have to visit the website and log in with your Aadhaar number.
After logging in, you have to click on the "Update Aadhaar" option and upload your proof of identity or proof of address by uploading the required documents.
Each file should be less than 2MB. Once all documents are uploaded, you can submit your application for verification by UIDAI and track its progress online.