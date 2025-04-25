What's the story

California has officially overtaken Japan to become the world's fourth-largest economy, Governor Gavin Newsom announced.

The milestone was confirmed by recent data from the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and US Bureau of Economic Analysis.

The data shows California's gross domestic product (GDP) stood at $4.1 trillion in 2024, narrowly beating Japan's GDP of $4.01 trillion.

Only Germany ($4.6 trillion), China ($18.7 trillion), and the US ($29.1 trillion) are bigger than California.