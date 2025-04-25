What's the story

Meta has laid off over 100 people across its Reality Labs division that develops virtual reality and wearable devices, as per Bloomberg.

The layoffs have mostly affected teams working in Oculus Studios, Meta's in-house gaming division for Quest headsets.

This also includes some employees working on the company's hardware efforts.

"Some teams within Oculus Studios are undergoing shifts in structure and roles that have impacted team size," Tracy Clayton, a spokesperson for Meta, said.