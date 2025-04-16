Who's Letitia James, NY attorney general accused of mortgage fraud
What's the story
Letitia James, the 67th Attorney General of New York, is being investigated for possible mortgage fraud.
Allegations include wire fraud, mail fraud, bank fraud, and submitting false information to a financial institution.
James had last year secured a $454 million civil fraud ruling against the Trump Organization.
James had accused them of overinflating their wealth by billions to obtain favorable insurance and loan terms.
Background
Early life and career
James, born and raised in Brooklyn, attended public schools and graduated with a law degree from Howard University in Washington, DC.
Starting her career as a public defender, she eventually made her way into New York's political scene, where she has served in various important positions, including Public Advocate for New York City.
James is the first Black woman elected to a statewide office and the first Black person to become the state's attorney general.
Fraud claims
Allegations of mortgage fraud
Federal Housing Finance Agency (FHFA) Director William Pulte has accused James of falsifying records to obtain home loans for a Virginia property she claimed was her principal residence in 2023, while she was still a New York prosecutor.
In a letter to Attorney General Pam Bondi and Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche, Pulte said this was done to secure a lower interest rate and more favorable loan terms.
Past discrepancies
Previous property misrepresentations and potential charges
Pulte's allegations further state that in February 2001, James had bought a five-family building in Brooklyn but had consistently misrepresented it as a four-family one.
He also shared documents showing that James purchased another house with her father as a co-signer, but they were described as "husband and wife" in 1983 and 2000.
"While this was a long time ago, it raises serious concerns about the validity of Ms. James representations on mortgage applications," he said.
Political fallout
Trump's criticism and James's response
Trump has been an outspoken critic of James, calling her a "totally corrupt politician" who should immediately step down from office.
According to the New York Post, James is now looking into allegations of insider trading related to President Trump's 90-day pause on tariffs.
In response to the accusations against her, a spokesperson from James's office said she will not be intimidated by bullies, no matter who they are.