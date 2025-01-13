Why Harry-Meghan's LA wildfire relief efforts are getting backlash
What's the story
Hollywood actor-producer Justine Bateman has slammed Prince Harry and Meghan Markle for their participation in the wildfire relief efforts in Southern California.
The Family Ties star took to X (formerly Twitter) to voice her disapproval, calling the couple "ambulance chasers" and accusing them of using the opportunity for a "repulsive 'photo op'" at an evacuation center.
She wondered if they were now politicians and called them "disaster tourists."
Royal visit
Bateman's criticism followed couple's visit to Pasadena
Bateman's criticism followed Fox 11 Los Angeles airing footage of Harry and Markle visiting Pasadena on Friday.
The video showed them interacting with the city's mayor, Victor Gordo.
Despite not living in California, the couple has reportedly opened their home to friends and family impacted by the wildfires and donated clothing, children's items, and other essentials to help the community.
Markle also postponed the release of her Netflix show With Love, Meghan in view of the tragedy.
Public response
Mixed reactions to Bateman's comments on social media
Bateman's comments about the royal couple have sparked mixed reactions on social media.
While some users agreed with her assessment and praised her for her honesty, others hailed Harry and Markle for their philanthropic efforts.
The couple has not yet responded to these criticisms.
Official critique
Bateman also criticized California officials over wildfire management
Along with her criticism of the royal couple, Bateman (58) has also been unhappy with how California officials have dealt with the wildfires.
Speaking to Fox News on Friday, she expressed her anger over the state of her city, stressing that fire and police departments should be well-funded.
"If you're not doing everything you can to take care of those problems if they arise, then get out. You are useless to us," she declared.