What's the story

Hollywood actor-producer Justine Bateman has slammed Prince Harry and Meghan Markle for their participation in the wildfire relief efforts in Southern California.

The Family Ties star took to X (formerly Twitter) to voice her disapproval, calling the couple "ambulance chasers" and accusing them of using the opportunity for a "repulsive 'photo op'" at an evacuation center.

She wondered if they were now politicians and called them "disaster tourists."