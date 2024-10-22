Tesla robotaxi event: Musk sued over AI-generated Blade Runner imagery
Elon Musk, the CEO of Tesla, is being sued by Alcon Entertainment. The Los Angeles-based production company behind Blade Runner 2049 has accused Musk and Warner Bros. Discovery of copyright infringement. The allegation stems from the use of an AI image generator to create promotional art for Tesla's We, Robot event that closely resembled stills from the 2017 sci-fi film.
Tesla used imagery despite denial of permission: Alcon Entertainment
Alcon Entertainment, the copyright holder of Blade Runner 2049, says Tesla and Warner Bros. Discovery requested permission to use imagery from the film on October 10. The request came just hours before the We, Robot event was held at Warner Bros. movie studios in California. Even though Alcon refused to grant image rights, Tesla reportedly fed shots from Blade Runner 2049 into an AI image generator to create a stylized version which was used prominently during their presentation.
Alcon Entertainment's concerns over Musk's behavior
The lawsuit filed by Alcon Entertainment also highlights concerns about Musk's behavior. The company said, "Any prudent brand considering any Tesla partnership has to take Musk's massively amplified, highly politicized, capricious and arbitrary behavior into account." Alcon made it clear that it did not want Blade Runner 2049 associated with Musk or his companies due to these reasons.
Alcon Entertainment's claims of undisclosed agreements
Alcon Entertainment claims it wasn't aware of any agreements between Tesla and Warner Bros. Discovery before the We, Robot event. The company feels these agreements not only allowed Tesla to utilize Warner Bros.' facilities and equipment but also had a promotional element connecting the Cybercab with one or more films from the studio's catalog.
Alcon Entertainment seeks damages for alleged copyright infringement
The lawsuit doesn't mention the exact amount of damages Alcon Entertainment is seeking. However, the company claims Musk, Tesla, and Warner Bros. Discovery were all aware of the unauthorized use of the image and its improper purpose. The suit accuses them of either encouraging or supporting this alleged infringement.