Summarize Simplifying... In short Alcon Entertainment, the copyright holder of Blade Runner 2049, has sued Tesla and Warner Bros. Discovery for allegedly using AI-generated imagery from the film without permission during a presentation.

Alcon claims it was unaware of any agreements between Tesla and Warner Bros. Discovery, and is seeking damages for copyright infringement.

The company also expressed concerns about associating its brand with Elon Musk due to his unpredictable behavior. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Tesla used imagery despite denial of permission: Alcon Entertainment

Tesla robotaxi event: Musk sued over AI-generated Blade Runner imagery

By Mudit Dube 11:01 am Oct 22, 202411:01 am

What's the story Elon Musk, the CEO of Tesla, is being sued by Alcon Entertainment. The Los Angeles-based production company behind Blade Runner 2049 has accused Musk and Warner Bros. Discovery of copyright infringement. The allegation stems from the use of an AI image generator to create promotional art for Tesla's We, Robot event that closely resembled stills from the 2017 sci-fi film.

Copyright dispute

Tesla used imagery despite denial of permission: Alcon Entertainment

Alcon Entertainment, the copyright holder of Blade Runner 2049, says Tesla and Warner Bros. Discovery requested permission to use imagery from the film on October 10. The request came just hours before the We, Robot event was held at Warner Bros. movie studios in California. Even though Alcon refused to grant image rights, Tesla reportedly fed shots from Blade Runner 2049 into an AI image generator to create a stylized version which was used prominently during their presentation.

Brand affiliation

Alcon Entertainment's concerns over Musk's behavior

The lawsuit filed by Alcon Entertainment also highlights concerns about Musk's behavior. The company said, "Any prudent brand considering any Tesla partnership has to take Musk's massively amplified, highly politicized, capricious and arbitrary behavior into account." Alcon made it clear that it did not want Blade Runner 2049 associated with Musk or his companies due to these reasons.

Unrevealed deals

Alcon Entertainment's claims of undisclosed agreements

Alcon Entertainment claims it wasn't aware of any agreements between Tesla and Warner Bros. Discovery before the We, Robot event. The company feels these agreements not only allowed Tesla to utilize Warner Bros.' facilities and equipment but also had a promotional element connecting the Cybercab with one or more films from the studio's catalog.

Compensation claim

Alcon Entertainment seeks damages for alleged copyright infringement

The lawsuit doesn't mention the exact amount of damages Alcon Entertainment is seeking. However, the company claims Musk, Tesla, and Warner Bros. Discovery were all aware of the unauthorized use of the image and its improper purpose. The suit accuses them of either encouraging or supporting this alleged infringement.