Summarize Simplifying... In short The upcoming iOS 18.1 update will introduce features from Apple Intelligence, including smart audio recording and transcriptions, and the ability to turn AirPods Pro 2 into hearing aids.

The update, approved by the FDA, will also offer hearing protection and a test to identify potential hearing loss.

These features will be available for iPhone 15 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro Max, iPhone 16 models, and later versions. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Apple Intelligence to offer smart audio recording, transcriptions

iOS 18.1 update releases next week with Apple Intelligence

By Mudit Dube 10:31 am Oct 22, 202410:31 am

What's the story Apple is all set to release its iOS 18.1 update next week, according to multiple sources including The Wall Street Journal and TechCrunch. The new version will bring the first batch of Apple Intelligence features along with new features for AirPods Pro 2, including a new hearing aid. The tech giant has been rigorously testing various aspects of Apple Intelligence since its unveiling at the Worldwide Developers Conference. A beta version of iOS 18.1 was released in September for testing.

AI capabilities

Apple Intelligence to offer smart audio recording, transcriptions

The iOS 18.1 update will include select features from the Apple Intelligence suite such as notification summaries and Writing Tools. It will also provide smart audio recording and transcriptions for apps like Mail, Notes, and Pages. These features will be accessible to users of iPhone 15 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro Max, iPhone 16 models, and their successors. Future updates are expected to introduce additional AI capabilities like Genmoji custom emoji and ChatGPT integration with Siri.

Innovative feature

iOS 18.1 to transform AirPods Pro 2 into hearing aids

The next iOS update will also feature a test to identify if you are losing your hearing. If the test shows a problem, it recommends you to seek professional help. The new software will also allow you to set up your AirPods Pro 2 as hearing aids. Once activated, users can enable a "Media Assist" setting that uses their hearing test results to optimize the sound of music, phone calls, and video content.

Advanced protection

iOS 18.1 update to include hearing protection, AI features

The AirPods Pro 2 will offer continuous hearing protection across noise cancelation, transparency, and adaptive audio modes. This is an extension of the existing loud sound reduction feature. However, Apple's hearing protection isn't meant for extremely loud or sudden noises like gunfire or fireworks. The hearing aid feature was announced by Apple at its September keynote event and has already been approved by the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA).