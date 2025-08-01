Here's why Jasprit Bumrah didn't feature in Oval Test

India's assistant coach Ryan ten Doeschate has explained the rationale behind leaving out star pacer Jasprit Bumrah from the fifth and final Test of the series against England at The Oval . Despite India trailing 1-2 in the series, India held their ground on their decision to use Bumrah in only three matches. The decision was made keeping in mind the long-term fitness and performance of India's top-ranked Test bowler. Here are further details.

Fitness focus It's quite a complex issue around Bumrah: Ten Doeschate Ten Doeschate stressed the need to prioritize Bumrah's long-term fitness over individual matches. "It's quite a complex issue around Bumrah," he told reporters after stumps on Day 1. The assistant coach added that they want to use him judiciously while also considering his physical condition. "We obviously want to wheel him in, but we also want to respect where his body's at, and on the basis of that, we just felt that it wasn't worth including him in the squad."

Selection strategy No precise method to determine which matches Bumrah would miss Ten Doeschate also clarified that there is no precise method to determine which matches the fast bowler would miss in this five-match series. He said, "Every time I've answered this question I've spoken about like putting the pieces of the puzzles together." The assistant coach added that they thought The Oval would be a good batting wicket and decided to take a chance by not playing Bumrah in the fifth Test.