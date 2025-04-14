Karun Nair opens up about his sensational IPL return
What's the story
Karun Nair made a sensational Indian Premier League (IPL) return with a blistering knock for Delhi Capitals.
Nair, who was away from the league for two seasons, scored a phenomenal 89 off just 40 balls in his first match of the season.
However, his efforts went in vain as DC lost by 12 runs against Mumbai Indians, ending at 193 in their chase of 206.
Preparation
Nair's confidence shines through
Nair's preparation and confidence reflected in his performance. He became one of the few batters to hit Jasprit Bumrah for two sixes in an over, proving he was ready for the challenge.
"Honestly, I had the confidence that I've played [IPL] before and I know how it's going to be," Nair said after the match.
His domestic season with Vidarbha, where he scored a total of 1,870 runs across formats, also added to his confidence.
Game plan
Nair's strategy and mindset
Nair revealed his strategy for the game, which was to play conventional shots during the Powerplay and improvise later on.
"So I just told myself, 'give yourself time, play normal shots and then improvise when needed,'" he explained.
Despite his stellar performance, he was disappointed over the team's loss.
He also revealed he was mentally prepared for his chance to come sooner or later after not playing in the first four games of the season.
Spinner's edge
Karn Sharma's impact on the match
Mumbai Indians's veteran leg-spinner Karn Sharma, who picked three crucial wickets, admitted the ball change after the 13th over helped his side.
"It gave me purchase from the wicket and we benefited from that," he said at a post-match press conference.
He also conceded that Nair's wicket was pivotal in changing the game's momentum in their favor.