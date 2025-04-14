Nair's preparation and confidence reflected in his performance. He became one of the few batters to hit Jasprit Bumrah for two sixes in an over, proving he was ready for the challenge.

"Honestly, I had the confidence that I've played [IPL] before and I know how it's going to be," Nair said after the match.

His domestic season with Vidarbha, where he scored a total of 1,870 runs across formats, also added to his confidence.