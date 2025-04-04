What's the story

In a shocking turn of events in the IPL 2025 match between Mumbai Indians (MI) and Lucknow Super Giants (LSG), MI's batter Tilak Varma was retired out.

The incident took place when Varma, who had scored 25 runs off 23 balls, was replaced by Mitchell Santner with five balls left in the penultimate over bowled by Shardul Thakur.

MI needed 24 runs from seven deliveries to win.

However, MI lost the contest by 12 runs.