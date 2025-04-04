MI's Tilak Varma retired out against LSG: Hardik Pandya opines
What's the story
In a shocking turn of events in the IPL 2025 match between Mumbai Indians (MI) and Lucknow Super Giants (LSG), MI's batter Tilak Varma was retired out.
The incident took place when Varma, who had scored 25 runs off 23 balls, was replaced by Mitchell Santner with five balls left in the penultimate over bowled by Shardul Thakur.
MI needed 24 runs from seven deliveries to win.
However, MI lost the contest by 12 runs.
Match outcome
MI ultimately fell short against LSG
Despite the tactical move to send Varma back and replace him with Santner, MI lost the match in the end.
LSG's Avesh Khan defended 22 runs in six balls, winning the match for his team.
After the match, Hardik Pandya said their decision to retire Varma out was because they needed aggressive hits which he wasn't able to deliver at that moment.
Captain's statement
Pandya defends decision to retire Varma out
Defending the decision to retire Varma out, Pandya said, "It was obvious that we needed some hits and he was not getting... in cricket, one of those days come when you really try but it does not happen. I think the decision speaks for itself why we did it."
MI's Impact Substitute, Varma, had come to bat at number 5. He was part of a 66-run stand alongside Suryakumar Yadav as the latter dominated the stand.
Historical context
Ravichandran Ashwin's retirement out also against LSG
The only other case of a batter retiring out in IPL history was when Ravichandran Ashwin did so while playing for Rajasthan Royals.
Ironically, that too was against LSG and in Mumbai.
MI's unusual tactic adds another dimension to the already exciting IPL season.
Twitter Post
Retired out!
Batting at 25 off 23 in the run chase, #TilakVarma retired himself out to make way for Mitchell Santner! 🤯— Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) April 4, 2025
Only the 4th time a batter has retired out in the IPL!
Watch LIVE action ➡ https://t.co/nH2UGjQY0t #IPLonJioStar 👉 #LSGvMI, LIVE NOW on Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1… pic.twitter.com/NJ0C0F8MvL