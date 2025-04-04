What's the story

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) defended their score of 203 runs against Mumbai Indians (MI) in Match 16 of the IPL 2025 season.

Chasing 204-run target, MI (191/5) fell short at the Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow.

Suryakumar Yadav's valiant fifty wasn't enough.

Earlier, Mitchell Marsh and Aiden Markram hammered fifties for LSG with Hardik Pandya taking a fifer.

Here's how the 'Impact Players' fared.