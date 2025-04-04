IPL 2025, LSG vs MI: How the 'Impact Players' fared
Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) defended their score of 203 runs against Mumbai Indians (MI) in Match 16 of the IPL 2025 season.
Chasing 204-run target, MI (191/5) fell short at the Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow.
Suryakumar Yadav's valiant fifty wasn't enough.
Earlier, Mitchell Marsh and Aiden Markram hammered fifties for LSG with Hardik Pandya taking a fifer.
Here's how the 'Impact Players' fared.
MI's Impact Player Tilak Varma struggles
MI's Impact Substitute was Tilak Varma, who came to bat at number 5, struggled to get going.
He was part of a 66-run stand alongside Suryakumar Yadav as the latter dominated the stand.
Varma, who found it difficult to get going in a high-octane clash, was retired out by MI in the 19th over.
He was batting on 25 runs from 23 balls.
MI retire out Varma in the 19th over
Skipper Pandya said the team decided to retire Varma out, who was struggling in the middle.
"It was obvious that we needed some hits and he was not getting... in cricket, one of those days come when you really try but it does not happen. I think the decision speaks for itself why we did it," he said.
Bishnoi fails to make an impact for LSG
LSG's Impact Substitute, Ravi Bishnoi failed to make an impact. He went wicketless in his 4-over spell. He conceded 40 runs at an economy rate of 10.