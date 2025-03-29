IPL 2025, Sai Sudharsan hits his 2nd successive half-century: Stats
What's the story
Gujarat Titans opener Sai Sudharsan hit a 41-ball 63 versus Mumbai Indians in match number 9 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 season on Saturday in Ahmedabad.
This was his 2nd successive fifty this season. He had smashed a 74-run knock in GT's opener against Punjab Kings earlier.
Sudharsan played a key role as GT posted 196/8 in their 20 overs versus MI.
Knock
Two 50-plus stands for Sudharsan
Sudharsan and Shubman Gill handed GT a brisk start as the hosts posted 66 runs in the powerplay overs.
Both batters scored 32 runs each from 18 balls in the powerplay.
In the 9th over, Hardik Pandya sent Gill back. Jos Buttler came in and added 51 runs alongside Sudharsan.
In the 15th over, Sudharsan got to his fifty.
Information
Boult dismisses Sudharsan
Trent Boult's brilliant yorker ended Sudharsan's stay at the crease in the final ball of the 18th over. Boult's yorker delivery swung in late and the batter got hit on the back leg to be trapped leg before wicket.
Runs
8th IPL fifty for Sudharsan
Sudharsan's 41-ball 63 had 4 fours and 2 sixes. He struck at 153.66. In 27 matches, Sudharsan has raced to 1,171 runs in the IPL at 48.79.
This was his 8th fifty (100s: 1).
Notably, Sudharsan recorded his 5th fifty-plus score in his last 6 IPL innings.
65(39), 84*(49), 6(14), 103(51), 74(41), 63(41).
Do you know?
Sudharsan slams his 4th successive 50-plus score in Ahmedabad
This was Sudharsan's 4th successive fifty-plus score in the IPL at Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad. His knocks read 84*(49), 103(51), 74(41), and 50*(33) - today.