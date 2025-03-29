What's the story

Gujarat Titans opener Sai Sudharsan hit a 41-ball 63 versus Mumbai Indians in match number 9 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 season on Saturday in Ahmedabad.

This was his 2nd successive fifty this season. He had smashed a 74-run knock in GT's opener against Punjab Kings earlier.

Sudharsan played a key role as GT posted 196/8 in their 20 overs versus MI.