Summarize Simplifying... In short After a seven-year stint with Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB), cricketer Mohammed Siraj has bid an emotional farewell to the team.

He expressed gratitude for the unwavering support from the team and fans, calling RCB a "family that feels like home".

Siraj, who was instrumental in India's win in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy series, will now start a new chapter with Gujarat Titans, who bought him for ₹12.25 crore in the IPL Mega Auction. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Siraj joined RCB in 2018 (Image source: X/@IPL)

Mohammed Siraj bids emotional farewell to RCB after 7-year journey

By Gaurav Tripathi 12:13 pm Nov 27, 202412:13 pm

What's the story Indian pacer Mohammed Siraj has thanked the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) from the bottom of his heart as he gears up to join Gujarat Titans for the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025. In an emotional social media post, Siraj thanked the RCB family for their constant support during his seven-year stint with the franchise. "Hello my RCB family. Thank you for all the love and blessing joh apne mujhe diya. Will miss you all," he wrote on Instagram.

Emotional journey

Siraj's journey with RCB: A bond beyond cricket

Siraj's farewell message was also accompanied by a video highlighting his journey with RCB, from training sessions to matches and celebrations with his teammates. The seasoned pacer was bought by Gujarat Titans in the IPL Mega Auction for ₹12.25 crore after starting at a base price of ₹2 crore. Siraj was bid by Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Rajasthan Royals before Gujarat Titans secured him as RCB opted against using their Right to Match (RTM) card.

Fond memories

Siraj cherishes his time with RCB

Reflecting on his time with RCB, Siraj said the seven years spent at the franchise are close to his heart. He thanked and loved the team, saying, "Saat saal RCBke saat mere dil ke bahut kareeb hai. As I take look back on my time in an RCB shirt my heart is full of gratitude, love, and emotion."

Unwavering support

Siraj hails RCB's unwavering support and fanbase

Siraj reminisced his first day in the RCB jersey, emphasizing the strong bond he shared with the team. He lauded the franchise's unwavering support in wins and losses. "RCB is more than just a franchise; it's a feeling, a heartbeat, a family that feels like home," he said. The pacer also thanked fans for their constant belief in him and called them "the soul of this team."

New beginnings

Siraj's new chapter with Gujarat Titans

Despite beginning a new chapter in his career with Gujarat Titans, Siraj promised RCB will always remain special to him. "Though I now step into a new chapter of my career, RCB will always have a piece of my heart. This isn't goodbye—this is a thank you," he wrote. On national duty in Australia, Siraj played an instrumental role in India's win in the first match of Border-Gavaskar Trophy series.