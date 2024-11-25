Summarize Simplifying... In short In the IPL 2025 auction, New Zealand cricketer Kane Williamson was overlooked by franchises, despite his previous stint with the Gujarat Titans and Sunrisers Hyderabad.

His performance has been inconsistent, with a peak in 2018 when he won the Orange Cap for scoring 735 runs, but a dip in 2022 with only 216 runs.

Williamson owns over 2,100 IPL runs (Image Source: X/@gujarat_titans)

IPL 2025 auction: Kane Williamson gets ignored by franchises

By Rajdeep Saha 05:58 pm Nov 25, 202405:58 pm

What's the story Kane Williamson will not be a part of the Indian Premier League 2025 season. He had set his base price at ₹2 crore at the IPL 2025 mega auction in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. However, no team was interested in the player, who got ignored as his name wasn't submitted in the acceleration round. Williamson had endured two difficult seasons with Gujarat Titans (GT).

Gujarat Titans

Just the three matches for Gujarat Titans

Williamson was bought by the Gujarat Titans for ₹2 crore at the IPL 2023 mini-auction. The New Zealand international, who led SRH before that, endured a lean patch in IPL 2022. Notably, no other franchise besides GT went after him. Williamson played a single match for Gujarat in IPL 2023, having being ruled out with injury. Last season, he appeared in two matches.

SRH

Williamson's numbers for SRH

Williamson made his IPL debut back in 2015. In 76 games, for SRH, he managed 2,101 at an average and strike rate of 36.22 and 126.03, respectively. The tally includes 18 fifties and a highest score of 89. He won the Orange Cap in IPL 2018 for scoring 735 runs. Meanwhile, he could only manage 216 runs at 19.64 in IPL 2022.

Information

Williamson doesn't make it alongside Phillips and Anderson

On Monday, the 10 franchises submitted a list of 143 players for the accelerated round. There was no room for New Zealand's Glenn Phillips and Williamson alongside veteran former England pacer James Anderson.