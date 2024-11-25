Summarize Simplifying... In short In the IPL 2025 auction, veteran cricketer James Anderson was overlooked by all franchises.

Despite his experience, Anderson's last 20-over game was back in 2014 and his performance stats, including a high economy rate of 8.47, may have contributed to his exclusion.

Anderson had set his base price at ₹1.25 crore (Image Source: X/@ICC)

IPL 2025 auction: James Anderson gets ignored by franchises

What's the story 42-year-old English cricket veteran, James Anderson, had registered for the 2025 Indian Premier League (IPL) auction for the first time. The veteran pacer was ignored by the 10 franchises on Day 2 of the mega auction in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. Despite last playing a T20 match over a decade ago in 2014 for Lancashire, Anderson had set his base price at ₹1.25 crore.

41 wickets in 44 matches for Anderson

Anderson has played a handful of just 44 matches in the 20-over format in his career. He has claimed 41 scalps at an average of 32.14. His best performance reads 3/23. His economy rate is on the higher side (8.47). Notably, he represented England in 19 matches, claiming 18 scalps at 30.66. He made his England debut (20-over format) in 2007.

Anderson last played a 20-over game in 2014

Anderson last appeared in the 20-over format back in 2014. He represented Lancashire against Warwickshire. In that match, Anderson conceded 52 runs from his 4 overs. As per ESPNcricinfo, he conceded six fours and two sixes.

Anderson gets ignored for the accelerated round

The 10 franchises submitted a list of 143 players for the accelerated round. Anderson, the oldest player in this auction, was not a part of the list. There was no room for New Zealand's Glenn Phillips and Kane Williamson as well.