What's the story Warwickshire's 21-year-old all-rounder Jacob Bethell has been included in England's squad for the upcoming three-Test series against New Zealand. This is Bethell's first inclusion in the Test squad after making his international debut earlier this year. Bethell has featured in two T20s and five ODIs for England, against Australia. Bethell enters the Test squad, with wicketkeeper-batter Jamie Smith missing the tour.

Career goals

Bethell's ambition and upcoming series

Bethell, who recently turned 21, has impressed in his white-ball debuts against Australia. He scored a match-winning 44 off 24 balls in the 2nd T20I in Cardiff. At the PCA Awards last month, he had said he wanted to play for England across formats and a Test call-up was his ultimate goal. He could make his debut in the New Zealand series, which will be England's final in the current ICC World Test Championship cycle.

Team adjustments

Squad changes and debut opportunities

As mentioned, England will miss wicketkeeper Jamie Smith, who is expecting his first child. Jordan Cox is expected to replace Smith and make his Test debut. Despite a difficult tour of Pakistan where he averaged just 11 across three Tests, vice-captain Ollie Pope has kept his place in the team. The side will be led by Ben Stokes.

Squad composition

England squad features three frontline spinners

The England squad also features three frontline spinners in the form of Shoaib Bashir, Jack Leach, and Rehan Ahmed. However, despite having played just 20 First-Class matches since his debut in 2021, Bethell's inclusion is a major highlight. His batting average of 25.44 with five fifties in red-ball cricket might raise eyebrows over his selection. Bethell is also a handy left-arm spinner.

Information

England squad for NZ Test series

England squad: Ben Stokes (captain), Rehan Ahmed, Gus Atkinson, Shoaib Bashir, Jacob Bethell, Harry Brook, Bryson Carse, Jordan Cox, Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Jack Leach, Ollie Pope, Matthew Potts, Joe Root, Olly Stone, and Chris Woakes.