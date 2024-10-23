Mitchell Santner to captain New Zealand in Sri Lanka series
Mitchell Santner has been named the interim captain for New Zealand's upcoming limited-overs series against hosts Sri Lanka. The series, which starts on November 9, features two T20Is and three ODIs. This will be New Zealand's first limited-overs assignment since Kane Williamson stepped down from captaincy after the team's shocking 2024 ICC T20 World Cup group stage exit in June.
New Zealand announce squad for Sri Lanka series
New Zealand Cricket (NZC) announced a 15-member squad for the upcoming series against Sri Lanka. The team features all-rounder Nathan Smith and wicketkeeper-batsman Mitch Hay, both receiving their first call-ups. Smith was named NZC's Domestic Player of the Year in March after claiming 24 wickets across domestic ODI and T20 competitions. Meanwhile, Hay was named Canterbury's male Player of the Year earlier this year.
Bowling and batting lineup for New Zealand
Lockie Ferguson, Jacob Duffy, and Zak Foulkes will lead New Zealand's bowling attack. Ish Sodhi will be the team's most experienced spinner, along with spin-bowling all-rounders Glenn Phillips, Michael Bracewell, and Dean Foxcroft. The batting unit will include Will Young, Mark Chapman, Henry Nicholls, Phillips, Tim Robinson, and Josh Clarkson.
Eight players excluded from New Zealand's squad
Eight players from the ongoing Test series against India were left out of selection. Tom Blundell, Devon Conway, Tom Latham, Daryl Mitchell, Will O'Rourke, Rachin Ravindra, Tim Southee and Kane Williamson are gearing up for a three-match Test series against England. The decision was taken to keep them ready for the upcoming matches.
NZ squad for SL series
Full Squad: Mitchell Santner (C), Michael Bracewell, Mark Chapman, Josh Clarkson, Jacob Duffy, Lockie Ferguson, Zak Foulkes, Dean Foxcroft, Mitch Hay (WK), Henry Nicholls, Glenn Phillips, Tim Robinson, Nathan Smith, Ish Sodhi, Will Young .