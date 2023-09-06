Mitchell Santner becomes third NZ bowler with 100 T20I wickets

Written by Parth Dhall September 06, 2023 | 05:40 pm 2 min read

Santner took three wickets in the 4th T20I against England (Image source: X/@BLACKCAPS)

New Zealand all-rounder Mitchell Santner has completed 100 wickets in T20 Internationals. He is just the third Kiwi bowler with this feat. The left-arm spinner reached the landmark in the 4th T20I against England at Trent Bridge, Nottingham. His three-wicket haul laid the foundation of New Zealand's six-wicket win. As a result, the four-match series ended in a 2-2 draw.

Santner enters this elite list

As mentioned, Santner has become just the third New Zealand bowler to have taken 100 wickets in T20I cricket. Pacer Tim Southee, who leads the overall wickets column in the format, has 144 scalps. Among NZ bowlers, leg-spinner Ish Sodhi follows him, with 126 wickets. Santner completed 100 wickets while playing his 90th match in the format.

Santner takes three wickets

Santner was the pick of New Zealand's bowlers in the 4th T20I. He took three wickets for 30 runs in four overs. For this, the Kiwi all-rounder was adjudged the Player of the Match. Santner dismissed the dangerous Jonny Bairstow, who smashed a 41-ball 73. Dawid Malan (26) and Moeen Ali (1) were Santner's next two victims.

Most T20I wickets against England

Santner has now become the leading wicket-taker against England in T20I cricket (22). He has broken a tie with South Africa's Lungi Ngidi, who owns 19 wickets in this regard. Notably, Santner is the only bowler with over 20 T20I wickets against England.

A look at his T20I career

Santner made his T20I debut in June 2015 against England in Manchester. As of now, he has snapped up 100 wickets from 90 matches at an average of 22.06. The tally includes an economy rate of 7.08. The left-arm spinner has taken two four-wicket hauls in his T20I career. Besides, Santner also owns 569 runs at 16.25 with the bat.

How did the 4th T20I pan out?

Bairstow took England off to a flier after they elected to bat. He took them past 100. Malan and Liam Livingstone were the only other English batters to smash over 20 runs. England compiled 175/8 (20). In response, NZ kept the scoreboard in check despite losing wickets. Tim Seifert, Glenn Phillips, and Mark Chapman starred in their win. NZ won in 17.2 overs.

