England win 5th Ashes Test: WTC 2023-25 table

Written by Atrayo Bhattacharya August 01, 2023 | 01:16 pm 3 min read

Broad had a fairytale ending as England won at the Oval (Photo credit: Twitter/@englishcricket)

A dramatic finish to the fifth Test at the Kennington Oval in London saw England win by 49 runs and end the Ashes 2023 on level (2-2) terms. It was some exceptional bowling from the Brits which helped them crawl back into the game and eventually into the series. England have gained some crucial points in the 2023-25 World Test Championship points table.

How did the match pan out?

England racked up 283 after being put to bat. Mitchell Starc took four wickets. Australia took a 12-run lead after being bundled out for 295. Fifties from Zak Crawley, Joe Root, and Jonny Bairstow helped England post 395. Although David Warner, Usman Khawaja, and Steve Smith fared well, Australia perished for 334. Chris Woakes and Moeen Ali took seven wickets combined.

England gain ground on Australia

With the Ashes ending 2-2, England remain in fourth position in the WTC standings, but they have also held Australia, who are third with 26 points and a PCT of 43.33. The hosts were tottering at 14 points after four Tests. Now, with this 49-run win, they have risen to 26 points, gaining ground on their arch-rivals.

England and Australia were docked points

England lost their first two Ashes Tests in the ongoing WTC cycle. Moreover, the ICC docked England and Australia four points each for slow over-rate in the first Test at Edgbaston. Therefore, England started their tally with -2 before registering their first win at Headingley.

Pakistan remain at the top

Pakistan created history in Sri Lanka, and therefore, they continue to hold their position at the top of the WTC standings. With their first win at Galle, Babar Azam's men ended their year-long drought for a Test win. They whitewashed SL, beating them by an innings and 222 runs. It was their biggest away Test win. Pakistan have 24 points with 100% PCT.

India stand firm at second, WI languish at fifth

Indian beat West Indies 1-0 in the recently-concluded Test series. With an innings win in the opener, India collected their first points of the cycle. The rain-curtailed second Test was drawn and both teams were awarded four points each. India with 16 points and a PCT of 66.67% are second in the standings. WI hold fifth place with four points (PCT: 16.67%).

WTC standings are determined by the percentage of points earned

As has been the case, the ICC WTC standings are determined by the percentage of points earned. There are 12 points available for each win in the WTC. Four points are awarded to each team for a draw, with the teams earning six for a tie. A loss leads to no point deduction, while teams can lose points for slow over-rates.

