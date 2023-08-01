Serena Williams reveals baby's gender: Relationship timeline with Alexis Ohanian

Written by Tanvi Gupta August 01, 2023

A look at the relationship timeline of former Tennis player Serena Williams and husband, entrepreneur Alexis Ohanian

Former Tennis World No. 1 Serena Williams, and her entrepreneur-husband Alexis Ohanian are all set to welcome their second bundle of joy—as announced during the Met Gala. "Williams is having a girl," the couple revealed the gender of their baby No. 2 in a YouTube video in grand style. Before they embrace parenthood again, let's recall the heartwarming story of Williams and Ohanian's love.

But first, meet Williams's husband, Ohanian

Ohanian, the husband of the tennis superstar, is renowned as the co-founder of the social media website, Reddit—established in 2005. Originally from Brooklyn, Ohanian graduated from the University of Virginia, and right after earning his degree, he co-founded Reddit with his roommate Steve Huffman. Over the years, Ohanian's ventures expanded as he co-founded Initialized Captial in 2010, making investments in multiple companies and start-ups.

First encounter: How did Williams meet Ohanian?

It all started in 2015 when they crossed paths at the Cavalieri Hotel in Rome. Williams was reportedly enjoying breakfast with her friends when Ohanian sat at the table next to theirs. Williams playfully tried to get him to move by telling him that "there was a rat" but despite her efforts—Ohanian didn't budge. In the end, Williams invited him to join her group.

After the encounter, Williams invited Ohanian to watch her play

In 2022, Ohanian shared a special moment from the past when he first saw his now-wife during the Italian Open in 2015. Recalling how he was invited by Williams to watch her play, Ohanian wrote, "2015...This was the first photo I took of my now-wife; the same day I met her randomly at breakfast & she invited me to see her match in Rome."

After crossing paths, Ohanian became a tennis fan!

Later in 2015, Williams invited the entrepreneur to the French Open, and Ohanian flew to Paris, especially to watch her play. The duo reportedly spent significant time together on the day of her first match—just walking around the romantic city, and falling in love. Interestingly, before meeting Williams, Ohanian wasn't a tennis fan, and subsequently, he became a fan in no time—thanks to Williams!

The proposal: Back to where it all started!

The two share a fairy tale love story, and it is evident by the fact that Ohanian brought Williams back to Rome in 2016. He set a romantic table, with the path paved with roses, where he eventually popped the question. Following the engagement, the athlete found out that she was pregnant. On September 1, 2017, the couple welcomed their daughter, Alexis Olympia Ohanian.

Taking the plunge: Wedding of the year

Just two months after welcoming Olympia, Williams and Ohanian took the plunge in New Orleans. The star-studded event was attended by a host of A-list celebrities, including Beyoncé and Kim Kardashian, among others. Williams walked down the aisle in a ravishing and exquisite ballgown designed by Sarah Burton from Alexander McQueen, the same designer who created Kate Middleton's iconic wedding gown in 2011.

