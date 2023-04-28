Lifestyle

Zombieing: All about the latest toxic dating trend

Apr 28, 2023

This latest toxic trend of being zombied was first shared by singer-songwriter Mariel Darling on TikTok

The latest trends in the world of social media and online dating, being zombied is similar to getting ghosted and then getting hit on again as the person comes back from the dead after a few months. This latest toxic trend of zombieing was first shared by singer-songwriter Mariel Darling on TikTok. She explained the trend in a video that received 1.5 million views.

Dating in New York is similar to zombie apocalypse: Darling

Darling shared the video with the caption, "Girl, you're being ghosted? I'm being zombied." In another follow-up video, Darling said that dating in New York City is similar to a zombie apocalypse mixed with the thriller music video as all boys are tap dancing around the trend of commitment. People agreed with her and started sharing their personal "zombie" experiences in the comments section.

Why people are zombieing?

People resort to zombieing because they are bad at communication, afraid of commitment, or don't know how to end things. They usually try to reconnect after a certain period after they ghosted a person due to their own insecurities and anxieties. These people tend to have a malicious mindset as they reappear and disappear again when they find a better option.

How to avoid it next time

Getting zombied is worse than getting ghosted and may cause you emotional turmoil. If you have been zombied, accept the change and just move on. Do not reply when the person reappears as it can again lead to a toxic dating cycle. Stop contacting that person if they have been avoiding you for several days. Amp up your self-care routine and focus on yourself.

How to not zombie others

Zombieing people can be painful and hurtful for anyone. Therefore, if you are in the habit of cutting off communication suddenly without a proper explanation, clearly state your intentions to set boundaries and expectations from the start of your relationship. Try to be open and honest to prevent conflicts and misunderstandings. If you need to end things, break up with dignity respecting their feelings.