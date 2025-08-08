Himesh Reshammiya's historic achievement

Himesh Reshammiya sole Indian in 'Bloomberg's Pop Power List

By Apoorva Rastogi 03:28 pm Aug 08, 202503:28 pm

What's the story

Acclaimed singer-composer Himesh Reshammiya has made history by becoming the only Indian artist to feature on Bloomberg's Pop Power List. The list, released on Thursday, showcases a ranking of the world's most influential pop stars. Among global music icons, India is represented solely by Reshammiya. The singer-musician has been enthralling audiences with his hits for over three decades and is now part of this prestigious list.