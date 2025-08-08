LOADING...
Himesh Reshammiya sole Indian in 'Bloomberg's Pop Power List

By Apoorva Rastogi
Aug 08, 2025
03:28 pm
What's the story

Acclaimed singer-composer Himesh Reshammiya has made history by becoming the only Indian artist to feature on Bloomberg's Pop Power List. The list, released on Thursday, showcases a ranking of the world's most influential pop stars. Among global music icons, India is represented solely by Reshammiya. The singer-musician has been enthralling audiences with his hits for over three decades and is now part of this prestigious list.

Global spotlight

Reshammiya secured the 22nd position on the list

Reshammiya was ranked in 22nd position on the list. Other notable names include Billie Eilish, Sabrina Carpenter, J-Hope from BTS, Coldplay, Ed Sheeran, Bad Bunny, Lady Gaga, and Shakira. The report revealed that around 120K people participated in this worldwide experiment. Fans actively participated by voting on Hybe's audience app Weverse during the elimination process.

Career highlights

Recent works of Reshammiya

Last month, Reshammiya performed at Saregama Live's Capmania Delhi for a massive crowd. The audience sang along to his iconic tracks like Jhalak Dikhla Ja, Tera Suroor, Hookah Bar, and Aashiqui Mein Teri. On the film front, he was recently seen in Badass Ravikumar. The movie also stars Prabhu Deva and Kirti Kulhari. It received mixed reviews from audiences and created a buzz at the box office.