Himesh Reshammiya sole Indian in 'Bloomberg's Pop Power List
What's the story
Acclaimed singer-composer Himesh Reshammiya has made history by becoming the only Indian artist to feature on Bloomberg's Pop Power List. The list, released on Thursday, showcases a ranking of the world's most influential pop stars. Among global music icons, India is represented solely by Reshammiya. The singer-musician has been enthralling audiences with his hits for over three decades and is now part of this prestigious list.
Global spotlight
Reshammiya secured the 22nd position on the list
Reshammiya was ranked in 22nd position on the list. Other notable names include Billie Eilish, Sabrina Carpenter, J-Hope from BTS, Coldplay, Ed Sheeran, Bad Bunny, Lady Gaga, and Shakira. The report revealed that around 120K people participated in this worldwide experiment. Fans actively participated by voting on Hybe's audience app Weverse during the elimination process.
Career highlights
Recent works of Reshammiya
Last month, Reshammiya performed at Saregama Live's Capmania Delhi for a massive crowd. The audience sang along to his iconic tracks like Jhalak Dikhla Ja, Tera Suroor, Hookah Bar, and Aashiqui Mein Teri. On the film front, he was recently seen in Badass Ravikumar. The movie also stars Prabhu Deva and Kirti Kulhari. It received mixed reviews from audiences and created a buzz at the box office.