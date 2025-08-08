LOADING...
Musk says Grok 4 is smarter than OpenAI's GPT-5
Musk says Grok 4 is smarter than OpenAI's GPT-5
By Akash Pandey
Aug 08, 2025
03:52 pm
What's the story

Following the launch of OpenAI's latest AI model, GPT-5, Elon Musk has claimed that xAI's Grok 4 Heavy model is still smarter than the new entrant. "Bottom line though: Grok 4 Heavy was smarter two weeks ago than GPT-5 is now and G4H is already a lot better," Musk wrote on X.

Take a look at Musk's post

AI rankings

Musk teases upcoming Grok update

Musk also boasted that the Grok 4 Thinking model still outranks GPT-5 High on the ARC-AGI 2 leaderboard. This benchmark is specifically designed to rigorously test the abstract reasoning and problem-solving skills of AI models. The xAI CEO also teased an upcoming update for Grok's language model (Grok 5) before this year ends, promising it would be "crushingly good."

Grok 5 will be crushingly good

Industry warning

Microsoft warned of potential ChatGPT threat

Musk also issued a warning to Microsoft chief Satya Nadella about OpenAI, saying that the ChatGPT creator could "eat Microsoft alive." This comes as a bold statement from the billionaire, who has been known for his outspoken views on AI and its potential implications. Meanwhile, OpenAI has touted GPT-5 as a major upgrade over its predecessor in several areas such as coding, math, writing, health, and visual perception.

Nadella's response to Musk's claim

Model features

GPT-5 offers reasoning or efficiency model option

OpenAI has also highlighted that GPT-5 is the first model from the company to come with an in-built option to choose a reasoning or efficiency model based on user queries. The new AI model is available for free but comes with a usage limit for some tiers. Once that limit is reached, users are automatically switched to a mini version of the GPT-5 model.