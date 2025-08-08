Musk says Grok 4 is smarter than OpenAI's GPT-5

Following the launch of OpenAI 's latest AI model, GPT-5, Elon Musk has claimed that xAI's Grok 4 Heavy model is still smarter than the new entrant. "Bottom line though: Grok 4 Heavy was smarter two weeks ago than GPT-5 is now and G4H is already a lot better," Musk wrote on X.

Twitter Post Take a look at Musk's post Bottom line though:



Grok 4 Heavy was smarter 2 weeks ago than GPT5 is now and G4H is already a lot better.



Let that sink in. https://t.co/BrggsEwnuz — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) August 7, 2025

AI rankings Musk teases upcoming Grok update Musk also boasted that the Grok 4 Thinking model still outranks GPT-5 High on the ARC-AGI 2 leaderboard. This benchmark is specifically designed to rigorously test the abstract reasoning and problem-solving skills of AI models. The xAI CEO also teased an upcoming update for Grok's language model (Grok 5) before this year ends, promising it would be "crushingly good."

Twitter Post Grok 5 will be crushingly good Grok 5 will be out before the end of this year and it will be crushingly good https://t.co/W0SP9bu1GH — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) August 7, 2025

Industry warning Microsoft warned of potential ChatGPT threat Musk also issued a warning to Microsoft chief Satya Nadella about OpenAI, saying that the ChatGPT creator could "eat Microsoft alive." This comes as a bold statement from the billionaire, who has been known for his outspoken views on AI and its potential implications. Meanwhile, OpenAI has touted GPT-5 as a major upgrade over its predecessor in several areas such as coding, math, writing, health, and visual perception.

Twitter Post Nadella's response to Musk's claim People have been trying for 50 years and that’s the fun of it! Each day you learn something new, and innovate, partner, and compete. Excited for Grok 4 on Azure and looking forward to Grok 5! — Satya Nadella (@satyanadella) August 7, 2025