Developers now spend more time supervising AI than coding
GitHub's CEO, Thomas Dohmke, says AI is quickly taking over coding—so much so that developers now spend more time checking and guiding what AI writes than typing code themselves.
After talking to 22 developers who have heavily incorporated AI tools into their workflow, he found that tasks once done by hand are now mostly automated.
AI could write 90% of code in 5 years
Dohmke noticed four types of developers: some just try AI for small stuff, others use it for debugging or repetitive work, some co-create with it, and a few already treat AI as a real coding partner.
Half of those he spoke to think that within five years, AI could be writing up to 90% of all code.
Quality control is crucial as coding shifts to AI
As routine coding gets automated, developers are shifting toward designing solutions and reviewing what the AI produces.
This speeds up projects but also means quality control matters more than ever.
Dohmke's advice? Embrace these tools if you want to stay ahead in tech's changing landscape.