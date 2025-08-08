ASUS launches AI-ready Vivobook S16 with Snapdragon X Elite chip

Chromebook CX15 also launched

The S16 sports a vibrant 16-inch OLED display with super-fast response time, all wrapped in a slim metal body that weighs just 1.74kg.

With up to 32 hours of battery life on a single charge, it's built for long days on the go.

Security gets a boost from Microsoft Pluton and Passkeys support, while connectivity includes dual USB4 Type-C ports, Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.3, and Dolby Atmos speakers.

Also new: ASUS announced the student-friendly Chromebook CX15 starting at ₹19,990—both available now on Flipkart and ASUS e-shop.