Japan: CCTV cameras record ground splitting during massive earthquake
On March 28, 2025, Myanmar was hit by a massive 7.7 magnitude earthquake—the biggest in over a hundred years.
For the first time ever, CCTV cameras actually caught the ground splitting open and shifting by 2.5 meters in 1.3 seconds.
This rare footage is helping scientists understand how earthquakes really work.
Footage helping scientists understand earthquakes better
Researchers at Kyoto University found that the quake's rupture moved faster and differently than old models predicted—basically confirming some long-held theories about how these quakes behave.
They're now calling for more CCTV cameras near active faults to catch future quakes on camera, which could lead to better warning systems and safety plans for everyone living in earthquake-prone areas.