Next Article
OpenAI's new GPT-5 model focuses on health advice
OpenAI just launched GPT-5, its most advanced AI yet, and it's all about helping with health questions.
The new model chats in a more natural way, asks smarter follow-ups, and gives tailored advice—though OpenAI reminds everyone it's not meant to replace real doctors.
The AI can even tailor answers based on your location
GPT-5 scored 67.2% on the HealthBench test, showing major improvements in understanding health scenarios.
It can break down medical reports into clear summaries and suggest next steps, making it easier for users to get a handle on their health before talking to a professional.
Plus, its answers adjust based on your background and location for safer, more relevant support.