OpenAI's GPT-5 is facing huge backlash!

OpenAI released its latest AI model, GPT-5, during a live-stream event on Thursday. The company's CEO, Sam Altman , hailed the new model as a major advancement in artificial intelligence (AI). He likened its capabilities to those of a PhD-level expert in various fields. However, the launch has not been without controversy, with many users expressing dissatisfaction over its replies and the removal of previous models from ChatGPT .

User complaints OpenAI ditches previous models The release of GPT-5 prompted OpenAI to ditch its previous models, namely GPT-4o and o3 or o4 mini. The company has removed the model picker option from ChatGPT. The move has drawn criticism from users who are unhappy about losing access to their favorite models. Many have also taken to social media platforms and online forums to voice their displeasure with the new model's shorter responses and lack of personality compared to its predecessors.

Performance concerns Less interesting to talk to Some users have expressed their disappointment with the new model's performance. One Reddit user said, "They have completely ruined ChatGPT. It's slower, even without the thinking mode." They also complained about its short replies and inability to follow instructions properly. Another user criticized OpenAI for making the AI less interesting to talk to in a bid to save money, which they believe will ultimately lead to lost subscriptions.