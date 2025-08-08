OpenAI's GPT-5 is facing huge backlash!
What's the story
OpenAI released its latest AI model, GPT-5, during a live-stream event on Thursday. The company's CEO, Sam Altman, hailed the new model as a major advancement in artificial intelligence (AI). He likened its capabilities to those of a PhD-level expert in various fields. However, the launch has not been without controversy, with many users expressing dissatisfaction over its replies and the removal of previous models from ChatGPT.
User complaints
OpenAI ditches previous models
The release of GPT-5 prompted OpenAI to ditch its previous models, namely GPT-4o and o3 or o4 mini. The company has removed the model picker option from ChatGPT. The move has drawn criticism from users who are unhappy about losing access to their favorite models. Many have also taken to social media platforms and online forums to voice their displeasure with the new model's shorter responses and lack of personality compared to its predecessors.
Performance concerns
Less interesting to talk to
Some users have expressed their disappointment with the new model's performance. One Reddit user said, "They have completely ruined ChatGPT. It's slower, even without the thinking mode." They also complained about its short replies and inability to follow instructions properly. Another user criticized OpenAI for making the AI less interesting to talk to in a bid to save money, which they believe will ultimately lead to lost subscriptions.
Organizational feedback
More organized but clipped tone
While some users have noted that GPT-5 is more organized than its predecessor, they still find its responses shorter and more clipped in tone. One user said, "It definitely doesn't have the same vibe as 4o. It's more organized in some ways, but I find the responses, while accurate, are shorter and more clipped in tone." Another user echoed similar sentiments saying, "Answers are shorter and, so far, not any better than previous models."