Will Google Maps finally work properly in South Korea?

South Korea , one of the world's most technologically advanced countries, has a unique problem for its tourists: Google Maps doesn't work well. But this could change on August 11, when South Korean authorities will decide whether to allow Google's request to export detailed mapping data from the country to overseas servers. This would enable full functionality of the app, including detailed directions and optimal travel routes.

Ongoing discussion The issue has become a national debate The debate over Google's request has been going on for nearly 20 years. It has now become a broader discussion about how democracies should balance digital sovereignty with economic openness. While local industry groups are concerned about potential market domination by foreign companies, supporters of Google's request argue that these restrictions hurt tourism and innovation in South Korea.

Market dominance Local competition is a big factor Despite Google's global dominance in online services, South Korea's digital market is dominated by local "portal" companies Naver and Kakao. These platforms offer a range of services from search engines to maps, creating a strong ecosystem that has long resisted foreign tech. Google already licenses public mapping data from a domestic provider but can only use it for displaying information like landmarks and local businesses, not for directions.

Security National security concerns are at the heart of the issue Google argues that it needs to distribute and process mapping data through its global server network to provide real-time navigation for billions of users, including those planning trips to Korea. However, the South Korean government has consistently refused this request, citing national security risks. Despite these concerns, Google maintains that the mapping data it seeks has already been secured and sensitive locations removed. Interestingly, the same data is being used by domestic rivals.

Industry concerns Industry groups are overwhelmingly against it The Korean Association of Spatial Information, Surveying and Mapping (Kasm), which represents 2,600 local companies, has reported 90% opposition from 239 member companies surveyed. The association's chair, Kim Seok-jong, has warned that granting Google's request could lead to "industry devastation." Critics also fear that approval could set a precedent for other foreign companies, particularly those from China.