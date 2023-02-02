Lifestyle

Singapore: Man sues woman for $3 million for getting friend-zoned

Singapore: Man sues woman for $3 million for getting friend-zoned

Written by Rishabh Raj Edited by Lahari Basu Feb 02, 2023, 02:45 pm 3 min read

The two first men in 2016

It hurts to be friend-zoned but to be sued for friend-zoning probably hurts much more. A man in Singapore sued a woman after she refused his proposal and 'friend-zoned' him. He alleged that her refusal to be involved in a romantic relationship caused him "damage to his stellar reputation" and "trauma, depression and impacts" to his life. Keep reading to know more details.

What does it mean to get friend-zoned?

For the uninitiated, friend-zoning refers to a situation in which one of two individuals who are friends, has an unrequited romantic or sexual interest in the other, while the other regards them as just a friend.

The man initially threatened to sue but deferred his plans

The man identified as K. Kawshigan initially threatened to sue Nora Tan when she rejected his proposal. However, he put the lawsuit on hold when she agreed to attend counseling sessions with him. They both attended counseling for a year and a half. But when Tan continued to reject his romantic advances and cut contact with him, Kawshigan filed two lawsuits.

He then filed two lawsuits against her

He filed one suit with a High Court with a claim of $3 million, for allegedly causing "damage to his stellar reputation" and "trauma, depression, and impacts" to his life. He then filed a second suit with a Magistrates' Court demanding $16,700 in damages for breaching an agreement to improve their relationship after she stopped attending counseling sessions.

Kawshigan and Tan first met in 2016

Kawshigan and Tan first met in 2016 and became friends over time. Over the period Kawshigan developed feelings for Tan, who perceived the relationship as just friendship. The problem started in September 2020, when Kawshigan eventually expressed his feelings for her. To his dismay, Tan rejected his proposal and said that she just saw him as a friend. This triggered him to sue her.

Tan had filed a harassment suit against Kawshigan before

Tan began a harassment suit against Kawshigan in April, last year and stopped attending counseling sessions. But Kawshigan continued to contact her, allegedly threatening her of the potential suit via text messages. After she completely cut off contact with him, Kawshigan launched the high court lawsuit, claiming her harassment suit damaged his reputation and caused him emotional trauma.

Court defended the woman for 'standing up to his threats'

The Magistrates' Court's judge defended the woman saying, "This court will not be an accessory to his calculated attempt to compel engagement from the defendant who, after years of massaging the claimant's unhappiness, has finally decided to stand up to his threats rather than cower and give in to his demands." The $3 million lawsuit is set for a pre-trial hearing on February 9.