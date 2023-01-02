Lifestyle

The five most common spiritual dreams explained

Written by Lahari Basu Jan 02, 2023, 07:08 pm 3 min read

Did you know dreaming about snakes can be both good and bad?

Have you ever pondered whether spirituality and dreams are connected? Recently, ThePleasantDream, a website on dream interpretation monitored data for the query "spiritual dream interpretation" and found a surge of 50% in the US as of November 2022. To understand the meaning of the five most common spiritual dreams, we resorted to Dr. Nereida Gonzalez-Berrios, MD, a reviewer and certified psychiatrist from ThePleasantDream.

'Dreams have often served as a source of spiritual inspiration'

Dr. Gonzalez-Berrios explains, "Dreams can become a portal for your welfare, and these spiritual meanings are great examples that tell you to change things for good." "Research has highlighted that dreams have often served as a source of spiritual inspiration, insight, and guidance, as well as feedback on decisions and ways of living. So, people might be searching for more spiritual meanings," she added.

Dreaming about your ex

From a spiritual point of view, dreams about an ex could mean that your ex-partner is still missing you and thinking about you. It may also portend their wish to come back into your life. There could be some unfinished business, as both partners might be unhappy about how the relationship ended. And all these thoughts found their way into your dreams.

Dreaming about snakes

Regarding spiritual symbols, snakes are the oldest and most widely acknowledged ones. As per the spiritual meaning, snakes indicate both good and evil forces. The good ones are transformation, fertility, renewal, spiritual awakening, and rebirth. In contrast, the evil forces include malicious intent and venomous associations with people around you. Most importantly, snakes hold deep spiritual connections in various ancient cultures.

Dreaming about teeth falling out

Dental dreams are not a modern phenomenon, they carry different meanings across the globe. Every culture has different interpretations, which are either negative or positive. However, spiritually, this dream theme highlights fear and domination. Missing, rotten, or broken teeth represent one's inner well-being and the strength that allows one to survive in the world. It also warns you to take care of your health.

Dreaming about flying

Spiritually, flying symbolizes inner strength and victory over enemies. It also emphasizes liberty from life troubles and an expansion of your spiritual elevation. Besides, these dreams symbolize spiritual awakening and connecting with your higher self. They may indicate that one's soul has left their mortal body and moved towards a higher plane of liberation from worldly ties. These dreams represent salvation, independence, and renunciation.

Dreaming about cats

Cats, spiritually, symbolize one's desire for independence, incredible luck, illusions, or even feminine power. They also embody intuition and wisdom. However, different dream themes have different interpretations. Dreaming about not finding your cat indicates someone is trying to take away your mental power, making you feel held back, confined, and stuck. Saving one or finding a lost cat signify independence and regaining lost power.