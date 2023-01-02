Lifestyle

Know about five different hair combs and their uses

Written by Sneha Das Jan 02, 2023, 05:51 pm 2 min read

Did you know that hair brushes and combs can make a huge difference to your hair structure and quality? Well, the right hair combs and brushes not only help in hair growth but also make your mane stronger, smoother, and silkier. There are specific combs or hair brushes for different hair thicknesses, lengths, and textures. Here are five different hair combs and their uses.

All-purpose comb

One of the most commonly used combs found in every household, an all-purpose comb is suitable for both thin and thick hair. Known for their versatility, these sturdy combs can be used by all. Available in different shapes and colors, these combs are generally longer and the sizes range from six-nine inches. It can be used for a quick fix and also for styling.

Paddle brush

A paddle brush has a flat and rectangular shape with wide-spaced bristles attached to a soft pad. If you want to straighten your hair naturally and with ease, this is the brush that you should go for. Available in several shapes and sizes, it also helps detangle your hair. The wide bristles and soft pad help distribute the natural oils on your scalp.

Fine-tooth comb

Perfect for people with straight and thin hair, a fine-tooth comb with a sharp tail has narrow sharp teeth that are closely constructed. People with thick and frizzy hair should stay away from it to prevent hair loss. You can style your braids and fringes with this comb. It can also be used to back-comb your hair to create volume.

Round hair brush

If you want to flaunt a natural bouncy and wavy hairstyle with lots of volume, then invest in a good quality round hair brush. You just need to wrap certain sections of your hair around the bristles of the brush and blow dry to create bouncy and natural locks. You can go for brushes with nylon or boar bristles for effective results.

Wooden comb

A wooden comb helps distribute the natural oils in your scalp and throughout the hair strands which gives you a smooth, shiny, and bouncy mane without any greasiness. You can go for a wide-toothed neem wooden comb packed with anti-bacterial properties that will glide through your hair effortlessly, thereby untangling rigid hair knots. The neem wood will also help prevent hair loss and dandruff.