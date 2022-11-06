Lifestyle

5 homemade foot creams for soft and smooth heels

These foot creams will nourish and moisturize your feet

Winter season is almost here, and it brings with it dry skin issues, including cracked and itchy heels. Then, why not use a foot cream that will moisturize and treat cracked heels? Foot creams hydrate and nourish your feet and make them soft and smooth. These creams usually have a heavy and thick texture. Try these homemade foot creams for crack-free heels this season.

The calming properties of lavender will help you relax, and its anti-inflammatory and analgesic properties will soothe sore and achy feet. Melt shea butter and coconut oil in a pan. Add lavender essential oil and mix well. Let the mixture cool. Massage your feet with this cream, put on socks, and wake up with soft feet in the morning.

Ginger helps kill fungi and bacteria on your skin that cause infection, while the acidity in lemons will eliminate dead skin cells from your feet and make them brighter. Melt together beeswax, cocoa butter, coconut oil, and almond oil in a pan. Add ginger essential oil and lemon essential oil and mix well. Massage your feet with this mixture before going to sleep.

This milk and honey foot cream will heal cracked skin, deeply nourish your feet, and restore the skin's glow and texture. Warm cold milk and honey in a vessel. Add lemon juice and almond oil and stir well. Let it cool. Add vanilla essence and stir again. Massage your feet every day with this nourishing mixture before going to bed.

Peppermint is extremely refreshing for your feet and will instantly soothe painful, tired, and aching feet. Heat together coconut oil, shea butter, and olive oil in a pan. Add peppermint oil to it and mix well. Store in a jar and apply this cream on your heels at night. Cover your feet with socks to reveal healthy and moisturized feet in the morning.

Packed with antiseptic properties, tea tree oil will remove bacteria and fungi from the foot skin and keep itching, scaling, swelling, and burning at bay. It also helps relieve symptoms of the athlete's foot. Heat together cocoa butter, beeswax, and olive oil in a pan. Add tea tree oil and mix well. Massage your feet with this cream during bedtime.