Tea tree oil: 5 reasons to embrace it

Tea tree oil is known to treat several skin and hair issues.

Tea tree oil is distilled from the leaves of the native Australian plant, Melaleuca alternifolia. This oil is a very popular ingredient in the skincare industry and offers several benefits for both skin and hair. It also has several compounds that are known to fight bacteria, fungi, and viruses. Here are a few reasons to embrace this essential oil.

A group of hydrocarbons called terpeneols are found in tea tree oil, which impart it antimicrobial properties.

These molecules disrupt the cell membrane of the bacteria and fungi, suppress their respiratory system, thereby killing the organism.

Tea tree oil improves the skin allergy responses by reducing vessel leakage which causes swelling.

If used undiluted, tea tree oil can be toxic and cause hypersensitivity reactions.

#1 Tea tree oil can fight acne

Tea tree oil can decrease the number of lesions and the severity of acne. It is known as a natural antiseptic to treat acne-prone skin as it contains antimicrobial properties to prevent microbial growth. Mix one or two drops of this oil in a carrier oil and apply it to your blemishes with a cotton pad. Let it dry and then apply a moisturizer.

#2 It can help heal minor cuts

When the skin breaks in an injury, germs tend to quickly enter your bloodstream which results in infection. The anti-bacterial properties of this essential oil help kill the bacteria that cause infection in open wounds. Clean the cut with mild soap and water. Mix one drop of tea tree oil in coconut oil and apply the mixture to the injury. Cover with a bandage.

#3 It can treat nail fungus

Nail abnormalities lead to fungal infections but tea tree oil can help eliminate this infection, according to laboratory studies. However, more research is being conducted on this. For application, use a few drops of tea tree oil alone or you can mix it with an equal amount of coconut oil. Apply the mixture to the affected area. Wash your hands right away after applying.

#4 It can treat oily skin

Tea tree oil has antiseptic properties that can help reduce sebum production. In an experiment, people who used sunscreen containing tea tree oil every day for a month witnessed improvement a reduction in the oiliness of the skin. You can also add a few drops of tea tree oil in your toner or moisturizer and apply daily after bath.

#5 It can treat itchy skin

Tea tree oil has anti-inflammatory properties that can reduce the itchiness of the skin by treating the infection that causes it. If you experience itchiness near your eyelids, then give this oil a try. It also soothes and relieves irritated skin. Mix a few drops of tea tree oil in a moisturizer and apply it to your skin a few times a day.