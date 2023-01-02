Lifestyle

Japanese man spends Rs. 18 lakh to transform into wolf

Written by Rishabh Raj Jan 02, 2023, 04:35 pm 3 min read

A man from Japan fulfilled his dream to look like a real-life wolf

Do you remember the story of the Japanese man who spent Rs. 12 lakh to fulfill his dream of appearing like a dog? In another bizarre event, a man from Japan fulfilled his dream to look like a real-life wolf. The common thing between the two men is the company that designed their costumes - Zeppet. Keep reading to know more about the development.

The man dreamt of being a wolf someday

The Japanese national got himself an ultra-realistic wolf costume designed to fulfill his dream of looking like a real-life wolf. He reportedly spent 3,000,000 yen (approximately Rs. 18.5 lakh) for his custom-made costume. The man, requesting anonymity, told the media, "Because of my love for animals since childhood and some realistic animal suits appearing on TV, I dreamed of 'being one someday'."

The suit looked exactly like what I had imagined: Client

The company took a total of fifty days to complete the outfit. Amazed by the final costume, the client expressed his gratitude by saying, "It was a moment when my dream came true. My order to look like a real wolf walking on hind legs was difficult, but the complete suit looked exactly like what I had imagined."

Check out Zeppet's Instagram post of the realistic costume

Designers paid close attention to the wearer's comfort

For the fittings and measurements, the man visited the studio multiple times to discuss the "smallest details." The client further stated that Zeppet not only perfectly covered all of his preferences, but the ventilation slit for the wearer's comfort and the device allowed him to put on the costume easily. These little details show that the "designers paid close attention to the wearer's comfort."

Earlier, Zeppet fulfilled a man's wish to resemble a dog

The previous year, Zeppet had also designed a costume for a man named Toko who wished to look like a dog. The man who transformed himself into a dog said earlier that he only puts on the costume for "special occasions" and keeps his canine alter ego hidden from his friends because he is concerned they would find it bizarre.

While being his canine alter ego, Toco prefers staying anonymous

Toco prefers to keep his true identity and his human face hidden from the rest of the world because he does not want to face judgment from the people he knows. He says, "I don't want my hobbies to be known, especially by the people I work with. They think it's weird that I want to be a dog."