Lifestyle

5 trendy saree blends and fabrics you must own

5 trendy saree blends and fabrics you must own

Written by Sneha Das Nov 06, 2022, 04:37 pm 2 min read

Sarees have been modernized over the years and are now one of the trendiest attires ever

We Indians love draping the saree. Every state has its own traditional saree and each has its significance. With the revival of saree over the recent years, various blends and fabrics are making it to young women's wardrobes. The choice of the material is crucial to the overall look and feel of the garb. Here are five saree fabrics that are in trend now.

Trendy Satin sarees

One of the most popular and trendy fabrics these days, a satin saree must be included in your ethnic wear collection. Satin is composed of silk, which is derived from silkworm cocoons. These super-soft sarees are comfortable as they promote air circulation in your upper body. They make you look sophisticated and elegant. You can pair your satin saree with an embroidered blouse.

Royal and luxurious Velvet sarees

Velvet sarees not only drape around easily but are also wrinkle-free, feel soft, and give a royal and luxurious look. In ancient times, velvet was considered a luxurious fabric and was usually worn by noblemen. These sarees have a unique thickness and heavy look to them, making them perfect for traditional functions. Velvet sarees are usually made from a mixture of rayon and silk.

Glamourous look Sequin sarees

A huge trend these days, sequin sarees are perfect if you want to flaunt a glamorous look. A popular choice among Bollywood celebrities, sequin work sarees usually have a base of silk, net, crepe, or georgette on which embellishments are done. These sarees are lightweight and can be worn at cocktail parties and night outs. Style these with minimal accessories and a fancy purse.

Comfortable and breathable Linen sarees

One of the most comfortable saree fabrics, linen is derived from a plant-based fiber called flax. These sarees are also lightweight and breathable and are suitable for the Indian weather as they allow easy airflow. These sarees have a higher sweat absorbency capacity, which makes them a bit more expensive than other fabrics. Linen sarees are perfect for the summer season.

Cozy fabric Lycra sarees

Another summer favorite, lycra saree is made up of a cozy and comfortable fabric that lets your skin breathe easily. Lycra is resistant to heat, has exceptional elasticity, and is quite a durable fabric. This fluid, wrinkle-resistant, and fuss-free fabric adds instant glamor to your six yards ensemble. They are soft and chic and are best styled with a glamorous blouse.