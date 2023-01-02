Lifestyle

Chinese man takes care of paralyzed lover for 30 years

Jan 02, 2023

Desiring love stories that often only resemble a work of fiction and seem too good to be true is pretty common. However, when we chance upon some real-life love stories, the world suddenly becomes a better place. This couple from China, through their heart-warming story that has recently gone viral, is restoring our faith in true love while giving many #couplegoals for a lifetime.

Meet Shu and Huang; in love for 30 years

This touching story is about a carpenter from China's Hunan province named Shu Zhili who was 29, and Huang Kuiyun, a migrant laborer, who was 21 when they fell in love back in 1992. It was love-at-first-fight for Zhili, and the couple decided to make their relationship official by getting married. While they were headed to meet Kuiyun's family, fate had other plans.

They met with a horrific accident that changed their life

One month into the relationship, the couple was traveling in a bus that fell into a deep gorge. While Zhili suffered head injuries and received some stitches, Kuiyun suffered a deep and critical spinal cord injury that left her paralyzed from the waist down. Post-hospitalization, Zhili took her home becoming her sole caregiver, but there hasn't been any improvement in her condition so far.

Zhili's friends advised him to leave the paralyzed Huang

When Kuiyun was hospitalized, many of Zhili's friends advised him to leave her. They suggested that taking care of a paralyzed partner would be a big challenge for him. However, the man chose his love over anything else and decided to stay and take care of her. Ever since that, the two have been living together for 30 years, with Zhili looking after Kuiyun.

Zhili did farming and learned musical instruments to entertain Kuiyun

Despite being the only caregiver, Zhili made sure Kuiyun is never alone. To run their household, the man stopped going out of the village and instead resorted to farming to make ends meet. As per reports, he also learned to play the erhu, a Chinese musical instrument, in order to entertain the love of his life. Well, if that's not true love, nothing is!

The couple got married only recently

Kuiyun's condition only worsened over time and the couple did not become legally married until three years ago, in 2019. Meanwhile, they adopted a baby girl. Kuiyun had kept her condition hidden from her family, and they were only discovered when her father contacted the media to inquire about her whereabouts. Then with her father's blessing, they finally applied for their marriage license.