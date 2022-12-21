Lifestyle

Happy birthday, Tamannaah Bhatia! Revealing her fitness and diet secrets

Written by Rishabh Raj Dec 21, 2022, 11:53 am 2 min read

Fitness is just like brushing your teeth, she revealed in an interview

Tamannaah Bhatia turned 33 on Wednesday. Tamannaah made her acting debut in 2005 with a Hindi film Chand Sa Roshan Chehra. In the same year, she made her Telugu debut with the movie Sree. One year later, in 2006, she appeared in her first Tamil film too, Kedi. On her birthday, let's take a look at her choicest fitness and diet secrets.

Bhatia is a big foodie but consumes in moderation

The Baahubali actor is a big foodie, but she ensures that she is having quality food. She believes in eating everything in moderation. For her, crash diets are a big no-no. She doesn't resist eating, since it's a natural stimulation. However, on days when she intakes extra calories, she makes sure to burn it out by sweating in the gym.

What does the 'Paiyaa' actor's diet look like?

For breakfast, she likes to have a bowlful of muesli consisting of granola, dates, almond milk, nuts, berries, and bananas. She also eats poached eggs with a lot of veggies on odd days. For lunch, she eats dal, vegetables, and brown rice. For dinner, it's eggs, idli, or dosa. She makes sure to include at least one scoop of yogurt in her every meal.

What does the 'Dharma Durai' actor's fitness regime include?

Bhatia's fitness regime consists of weights, abs, crunches, cardio, and a series of free-hand exercises. She makes sure to spend at least one hour every day in the gym doing weight training and cardio exercises. She also engages herself in doing yoga or swimming in the morning. Sometimes she also does pilates and aerobics to keep herself fit.

The weight loss tips followed by Bhatia

The Kalloori actor makes sure to eat every two to three hours to keep her metabolism active. She consumes at least three liters of water, coconut water, and fresh fruit juices daily. When it comes to snacking, the actor loves to snack on yogurt. On cheat days, she loves having pasta, chocolates, and rice, but consumes them only in moderation.

The 'Oopiri' star's fitness mantra

In a recent interview, she revealed that more than the work requirement, fitness is a must-do for her. Plus, working out helps her de-stress too. "Fitness is like brushing your teeth. I like to start my day with a lot of positivity, clean energy, and good vibes. Fitness has helped me achieve this," she said in the interview.